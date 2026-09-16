Sreenath Bhasi and Tejalakshmi to star in Priyathaman

Sreenath Bhasi and Tejalakshmi, the daughter of actors Urvashi and Manoj K Jayan, are set to star in a new film titled Priyathaman. Rejee Prabhakaran is directing the film, written by Krishna Poojappura. It is produced by Sunilkumar S and Muneer Arackal.
Priyathaman is the second directorial of Rejee, who earlier made Sukhamayirikkatte and wrote the story for Bharya Onnu Makkal Moonnu.
Sanu Bhaskar has penned the story for Priyathaman, which has cinematography by Pradeep Nair, editing by Zian Sreekanth, songs composed by Ramesh Narayan and Bijibal, and background score by Ronnie Raphael.
Tejalakshmi also has Binu Peter's Sundariyayaval Stella and Arathi Gayathri Devi's Paablo Paarty, also starring her mother Urvashi, in the lineup. The mother-daughter duo is also acting in the Kannada film Bully, a dark comedy directed by Anup Antony.
Sreenath Bhasi will next be seen in Orijinal, reportedly a time-travel film directed by debutant Ramees. The actor also has Kannada filmmaker Shashidhara KM's Malayalam debut Credit Score and the Tamil film Vekkai, co-starring GV Prakash, coming up.