JioHotstar announces Chennai Crime Files; Abhirami, Kanna Ravi, Aditi Balan and others to star

JioHotstar has announced Chennai Crime Files (CCF), a new Tamil series from the makers of Kerala Crime Files (KCF). The show went on floors on Tuesday, with KCF creator Ahammed Khabeer serving as showrunner and producer.
Directed by Jithin and scripted by Vidyasaagar M, the first season of CCF stars Abhirami, Kanna Ravi, Saravanan, Aditi Balan, Anagha Ravi and Anarkali Nazar in pivotal roles. Ajay Abraham George is the cinematographer, while National Award-winning editor Mahesh Bhuvanend, who edited both seasons of KCF, will handle the cut. Ahammed is backing the series under the banner of Monkey Business.
The announcement comes as KCF awaits an update on its previously announced third season, which will see Ahammed returning as creator and Bahul Ramesh as writer. Its current status remains unknown.
KCF, which marked the streamer’s entry into the Kerala OTT space, became the first Malayalam series to be renewed for a third season. The first season, starring Aju Varghese and Lal, followed a police investigation into a murder at a lodge, while the second season, headlined by Arjun Radhakrishnan, expanded the mystery with a more emotionally driven narrative.