Rio-Saniya Iyappan starrer Maddy wraps production

Recently, we reported about Rio (formerly Rio Raj) and Saniya Iyappan starring in a film, titled Maddy. The latest development about the film is that it has officially wrapped production, the makers announced on Tuesday. Written and directed by Karthikeyan BK, the film also stars Aju Varghese, Singampuli, and RJ Vijay. It is produced by Kalai Arasu under the Roll Time Studios banner.
Revealing the production update, Roll Time Studios shared, "With some of the biggest names coming together, the journey began with great promise. What started with big hopes now ends with even bigger memories. And just like that, it’s a wrap."
The makers revealed the production news with a behind-the-scenes video showing moments from the shoot, starting with its beginning. The film went on floors earlier this year with a function, featuring Lokesh Kanagaraj, Cibi Chakaravarthi, and actor Sivakarthikeyan as special guests.
Earlier, the makers dropped a poster featuring jerseys featuring 'Sachin' and 'Anjali' as text with a cricket stadium in the background. They are yet to reveal plot specifics and a release date for the film.
On the technical front, Maddy has composer Dhibu Ninan Thomas, cinematographer Praveen K Pothan, editor Lawrence Kishore, and production designer Pradeep Raj.
The actor recently changed his name from Rio Raj to Rio following director-actor Mysskin's advice. He was credited as Rio in the recently released Ram and Leela, and in Maddy too, his new name is mentioned. The film brings Saniya Iyappan back to Tamil cinema for the first time after 2024's Sorgavaasal. An actor who made her debut in Tamil cinema with a role in 2023's Irugapatru, Saniya also starred in Malayalam films, such as the Lucifer franchise, and she was last seen in Varavu with Joju George.