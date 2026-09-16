Rio-Saniya Iyappan starrer Maddy wraps production

The actor recently changed his name from Rio Raj to Rio following director-actor Mysskin's advice. He was credited as Rio in the recently released Ram and Leela, and in Maddy too, his new name is mentioned. The film brings Saniya Iyappan back to Tamil cinema for the first time after 2024's Sorgavaasal. An actor who made her debut in Tamil cinema with a role in 2023's Irugapatru, Saniya also starred in Malayalam films, such as the Lucifer franchise, and she was last seen in Varavu with Joju George.