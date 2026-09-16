It’s official: Rashmika Mandanna to play MS Subbulakshmi

For the last few days, there has been speculation about who would play the role of legendary singer and Bharat Ratna awardee MS Subbulakshmi. Now, it has been officially announced that Rashmika Mandanna will portray Subbulakshmi in her biopic. Allu Aravind, Rockline Venkatesh and Bunny Vas are jointly producing this prestigious project.
The makers have embarked on an ambitious journey to bring the life story of MS Subbulakshmi to the big screen. Known for her divine voice that captivated music lovers across the world for decades, MS Subbulakshmi’s extraordinary life will now be presented as a grand cinematic experience. The film will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, and it has renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander on board for the music.
The makers officially announced this ambitious Pan-India project on Tuesday. They are also organising a grand event at The Music Academy in Chennai on the occasion of MS Subbulakshmi’s 110th birth anniversary. Kamal Haasan will attend the event as the special guest, the makers announced in a press release.
Rashmika Mandanna, who has earned nationwide popularity as the National Crush, will now take on the challenging role of bringing the legendary MS Subbulakshmi to life on screen. The announcement of the biopic has created excitement among music lovers and film enthusiasts alike. The film is set to be mounted on a grand scale with world-class production standards and high technical values. The makers are expected to reveal more details about this prestigious project soon, while the film is likely to head to the sets shortly.
Gowtam Tinnanuri previously directed films such as Malli Raava and Jersey in Telugu, in addition to the Hindi remake of Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor. His last film was Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda. Now, he has got a big opportunity to direct the biopic of MS Subbulakshmi, with Rashmika Mandanna playing the legendary singer.