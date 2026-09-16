It’s official: Rashmika Mandanna to play MS Subbulakshmi

Rashmika Mandanna, who has earned nationwide popularity as the National Crush, will now take on the challenging role of bringing the legendary MS Subbulakshmi to life on screen. The announcement of the biopic has created excitement among music lovers and film enthusiasts alike. The film is set to be mounted on a grand scale with world-class production standards and high technical values. The makers are expected to reveal more details about this prestigious project soon, while the film is likely to head to the sets shortly.