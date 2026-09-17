Adam Driver-Anne Hathaway's Alone at Dawn gets release date

Filmmaker Ron Howard's upcoming war drama, Alone at Dawn, starring Adam Driver and Anne Hathaway as leads, is set for a 2028 release. The makers of the Amazon MGM Studios film announced that it will receive a limited release in the US on December 25, 2027, and a wider release on January 7, 2028. Howard is known for directing films like Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, and Frost/Nixon.
Based on Dan Schilling and Lori Longfritz's book about Air Force combat controller John Chapman, Alone at Dawn would have marked back-to-back collaborations between Adam Driver and Anne Hathaway, if not for the latter quitting Paper Tiger.
The story follows Chapman, who, years after valourously fighting to the death to save his fellow soldiers, is leading an investigation that would help him secure the coveted Medal of Honor.
Driver, in addition to Paper Tiger, was also seen in Chris Rock's Misty Green. He is also set to lead Netflix's upcoming crime drama TV series Rabbit, Rabbit.
Hathaway, meanwhile, is having a great year so far with the releases of Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, and The End of Oak Street. She will also be seen in Michael Showalter's erotic thriller Verity, starring opposite Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett.