Pride and Prejudice series gets premiere date

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that its series adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Pride and Prejudice will release on the streaming platform on December 03, Thursday. The announcement coincided with the ongoing Jane Austen Festival in Bath, England. The series stars Rufus Sewell as Mr Bennet, Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet, Freya Mavor as Jane, Emma Corrin as Elizabeth, Hollie Avery as Kitty, Rhea Norwood as Lydia, and Hopey Parish as Mary, among others. The cast includes Jack Lowden as Fitzwilliam Darcy, Daryl McCormack as Charles Bingley, Jamie Demetriou as Mr Collins, Louis Partridge as George Wickham, and Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley, among others.
Set in 19th century England, Pride and Prejudice follows the Bennet sisters as they deal with familial pressures, social expectations, and romantic relationships. The story focuses mainly on Elizabeth Bennet, also known as Lizzy, and her shifting dynamic with Fitzwilliam Darcy. Meanwhile, Jane Bennet falls in love with Bingley, who is Darcy's friend. Family scandals and unanticipated encounters make Lizzy consider her feelings for Darcy again and discover what it truly means to be in love.
There have been multiple adaptations of Pride and Prejudice, most notably an eponymous 2005 film starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen. The upcoming series is created by Dolly Alderton, who serves as an executive producer alongside its director Euros Lyn, Laura Lankester, Will Johnston, and Louise Mutter for Lookout Point. Besides starring as Elizabeth/Lizzy, Emma Corrin also acts as an executive producer for the first time in Pride and Prejudice.
Speaking about the series, Corrin said, "Portraying Elizabeth Bennet is an opportunity that you get only get once in life. It is a great honour to be able to bring Lizzy to life as well as collaborate with Olivia, Jack, and Dolly's phenomenal screenplay. I am looking forward to seeing a new generation of audiences falling in love with the story all over again."