John Abraham-starrer Guru goes on floors

John Abraham, whose last major release Tehran came out more than a year ago, is next collaborating with Ribhu Dasgupta for a psychological thriller titled Guru. The Dhoom actor recently commenced shooting for the film.
Set against a backdrop of unsettling mystery, Guru follows a man whose life begins to change when he realizes that something is not right, and that his memory and his reality are two distinct things. As strange events unfold around him, he starts questioning his own perception of reality and wondering whom he can rely on. Guru promises to be a thrilling story where memory and reality steadily converge.
In the primary cast, Guru also features Arif Zakaria, Kittu Gidwani and Dhurandhar fame Danish Pandor. The film is produced by Authum Entertainment, Shibasish Sarkar, JA Entertainment and Fusion Flicks. More details about the project, including leading crew members, are yet to be revealed.
Ribhu Dasgupta’s previous credits include the Netflix series Bard of Blood, as well as Girl on the Train and Te3n. He is also attached to the upcoming Section 84 IPC.
John Abraham’s upcoming projects include Force 3, the third instalment of the Force franchise. The first two instalments of the franchise released in 2011 and 2016, respectively. While John Abraham will reprise his role as ACP Yashvardhan Singh, the film also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Tanya Maniktala.
The film is directed by Bhav Dhulia, who has previously directed Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and The Freelancer and incidentally was also an assistant ton on Force (2011). Backed by John Abraham’s JA Entertainment and Sheel Kumar’s Karolina Corporation along with Shahbaz Alam, Sandeep Leyzell and Minnakshi Das. The film is currently scheduled to release theatrically on March 19, 2027.