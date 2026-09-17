Vinay Rajkumar: City Lights will make you see Bengaluru in new light



Playing an underprivileged young woman living on the margins of the city meant stepping far out of her comfort zone. “My dad always made sure we didn’t go to fancy schools; he sent us to normal neighbourhood schools because he wanted us to grow up around people from all walks of life,” she shares. To get into the skin of the character, she spent time observing real lives up close. “When I went to Majestic, I saw girls wandering around aimlessly and helplessly. My dad told me, ‘This is the world your character lives in. You don’t need to copy them, just look at them and know their reality.’ That gave me the base I needed.”

