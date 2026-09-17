Yuva Rajkumar to front Powerman

Ever since Yuva Rajkumar wrapped work on Ekka, curiosity ran high about his next move. That wait ended on Ganesha Chaturthi with the announcement of Powerman, paired with the tagline: ‘The greatest power is good heart', along with a theme-based poster. In the poster, an ordinary man in simple clothes anchors a group of caped superheroes along the shoreline. His everyday look contrasts with their costumes, framing him as their grounded mentor and backbone. The sunlit coast and temple town merge comic-book fantasy with deep cultural realism. Anchored by the tagline, it shows true heroism stems from empathy and family, not superpowers.