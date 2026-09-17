Yuva Rajkumar to front Powerman

Ever since Yuva Rajkumar wrapped work on Ekka, curiosity ran high about his next move. That wait ended on Ganesha Chaturthi with the announcement of Powerman, paired with the tagline: ‘The greatest power is good heart', along with a theme-based poster. In the poster, an ordinary man in simple clothes anchors a group of caped superheroes along the shoreline. His everyday look contrasts with their costumes, framing him as their grounded mentor and backbone. The sunlit coast and temple town merge comic-book fantasy with deep cultural realism. Anchored by the tagline, it shows true heroism stems from empathy and family, not superpowers.
As we had earlier reported, Yuva Rajkumar and director Jadeshaa K Hampi were in active discussions for a collaboration, and the project has now formally taken off.
The announcement was marked by a quiet, sentimental gathering at Dr Rajkumar’s Sadashivanagar residence. Raghavendra Rajkumar revealed the title alongside Mangala Raghavendra Rajkumar and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar.
Producer Tharun Kishore Sudhir pointed out that while the team originally planned a simple digital announcement, shifting the event to the family house where Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar lived felt right. The film is backed jointly by Tharun Kishore Sudhir and Jagadeesh Gowda, with Atlanta Nagendra serving as co-producer. The makers are working on the film to connect with the family audiences, with a special focus on children. Jagadeesh Gowda noted that his equation with Yuva Rajkumar began around Ekka, and teaming up with Tharun came together quickly once Hampi’s script fell into place.
Director Jadeshaa K Hampi mentioned that the tagline serves as the film’s narrative core. He also set the record straight on the title, confirming that Powerman is a completely fictional story and not connected to Puneeth Rajkumar’s life. With Yuva known for his dance and stunt work, the film will feature heavy action and musical stretches scored by Arjun Janya.
For Yuva Rajkumar, who spent the past few months working closely with Hampi on the draft, the film offers a role he has not played before. With pre-production wrapped and the script locked and composer Arjun Janya on board, and presented by Narasimha Nayak (Raju Gowda), the film begins rolling next month.