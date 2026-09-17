Sharan, Diganth, and Nishvika Naidu head back to the ’80s with Bom Bhai

For Sharan, Bom Bhai marks a reunion with Nishvika following their pairing in Guru Shishyaru. "I am thrilled to work with both Diganth and Nishvika," Sharan shares. "Shashidhar and I have been discussing this concept for a long time, and he has shaped a solid script. What excites me the most is that my character is completely unlike anything I’ve played before. At its heart, the film is simply about making people laugh."