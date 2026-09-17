Sharan, Diganth, and Nishvika Naidu head back to the ’80s with Bom Bhai

The 1980s may be back in vogue across cinema right now, but director Shashidhar’s upcoming Kannada comedy, Bom Bhai, arrived at the retro party much earlier. The film was recently launched with an official muhurtha ceremony, bringing together Sharan, Diganth, and Nishvika Naidu.
Backed by producers Vindhya Balaji Potharaj and Kantaraj under the PRF Studios banner, Bom Bhai marks Shashidhar’s third directorial venture following Gharga and the multilingual thriller Ajagrata. Centred on three lead characters, portrayed by Sharan, Diganth, and Nishvika, the comedy will also feature several familiar faces from the Kannada industry in key supporting roles.
For Sharan, Bom Bhai marks a reunion with Nishvika following their pairing in Guru Shishyaru. "I am thrilled to work with both Diganth and Nishvika," Sharan shares. "Shashidhar and I have been discussing this concept for a long time, and he has shaped a solid script. What excites me the most is that my character is completely unlike anything I’ve played before. At its heart, the film is simply about making people laugh."
Addressing the vintage setting, Sharan clarifies that the period choice wasn’t an afterthought: "The story was locked and ready well before the current retro trend began."
Diganth echoes similar enthusiasm about exploring fresh terrain. "It’s a story rooted in the style and flavour of the '80s, and my role is particularly unique. I haven't stepped into a space like this earlier. Shashidhar’s narration hit all the right notes, and I’m confident the humour will connect across age groups," he says.
For Nishvika Naidu, the project marks an exciting collaboration. "Shashidhar has written an outright entertainer that immediately clicked with me," she notes. "Teaming up with Sharan once again after Guru Shishyaru, while also sharing screen space with Diganth, makes it a wonderful experience."
For director Shashidhar, Bom Bhai is the culmination of a long-nurtured creative ambition. "Having helmed Gharga and Ajagrata, this is my third film. I’ve always wanted to direct an out-and-out entertainer set against a vibrant 1980s retro canvas, and Bom Bhai is that vision taking shape," he reveals, adding that comedy remains the project's core anchor.
The project has brought on board cinematographer Deepak. With the launch proceedings wrapped up, the team is set to hit the floors soon.