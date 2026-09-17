Vinay Forrt-Saiju Kurup-Indrans starrer The Third Murder gets release date

Produced by Sudarsanan Kanjiramkulam under the banner of Swarnalaya Cinemas, The Third Murder also features Johny Antony, Jibin Gopinath, Anand Manmadhan, Manikandan Pattambi, Riyas Narmakala, Maria Vincent, Arunamshu Dev and Sajal Sudarsanan in the supporting cast. The film has a story penned by MS Faizal Khan, with Swaroop Philip as the cinematographer and V Saajan as the editor. Mejjo Joseph has composed the music and background score.