Vinay Forrt-Saiju Kurup-Indrans starrer The Third Murder gets release date

After a prolonged wait, Sunil Ibrahim’s psychological thriller The Third Murder is set to hit theatres on October 2, the makers announced on Wednesday, along with unveiling a new poster featuring the primary cast. The film, delayed after completing production in 2023, stars Vinay Forrt, Saiju Kurup, Indrans, Ananya, Leona Lishoy and Farra Shibila in pivotal roles.
Produced by Sudarsanan Kanjiramkulam under the banner of Swarnalaya Cinemas, The Third Murder also features Johny Antony, Jibin Gopinath, Anand Manmadhan, Manikandan Pattambi, Riyas Narmakala, Maria Vincent, Arunamshu Dev and Sajal Sudarsanan in the supporting cast. The film has a story penned by MS Faizal Khan, with Swaroop Philip as the cinematographer and V Saajan as the editor. Mejjo Joseph has composed the music and background score.
Sunil made his directorial debut with the Nivin Pauly-starrer Chapters in 2012, followed by another Nivin-led film Arikil Oraal in 2013 and Y in 2017. His last release was Roy, a psychological thriller starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sija Rose and Shine Tom Chacko. The film premiered directly on SonyLIV in 2022 and revolved around a lucid dreamer struggling to distinguish between dreams and reality.