Savinya on exit from Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10: It was a betrayal, for sure

Bigg Boss Tamil is in its milestone 10th year, and the team behind the reality show has been springing one surprise after another. The latest twist is that housemates can evict one fellow contestant instead of the audience voting throughout the week. Bengaluru-based Savinya Velu, unfortunately, became the first contestant to find such an unceremonious exit from the JioHotstar show, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi. However, after her exit, Savinya, who walked out with her head held high, looked confident. "When I first heard Bigg Boss' voice that announced that I was selected, I had butterflies in my stomach. The exact opposite happened when I was stepping out. It was a betrayal by my fellow contestants, but I came out with a smile because I didn't want to show the emotions," says Savinya.



Interestingly, the idea of putting up a mask to hide the true emotions is the name of the game in Bigg Boss, and it is one that Savinya believes that she never played inside the house, and wouldn't do so if she gets a chance to re-enter. "On the first day, I was super comfortable with the housemates. Everybody projected their good side, but with time, I could see the masks falling," says the acting aspirant with almost 100k followers on Instagram. When asked whether she also felt pressure to wear a mask, she believes such facades cannot be kept up for long. "I don't want to change my attitude or the way I talk for people to like me. In fact, didn't people love me for what I was when I was on the stage on Day 1 of Bigg Boss?" asks Savinya, who is clear that she would be more calculative about being with such people who wear masks to portray themselves as someone they aren't.



In fact, people have been really receptive to how she carried herself inside the house, and in the episode she was ousted. While leaving, she gave a reality check to all the contestants, and many on social media felt it was a rather unfair eviction, especially since there were many others who deserved to be sent out. But Savinya reveals that the exit wasn't just an emotional rollercoaster, but also something that had financial repercussions, as well.