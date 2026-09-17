Ajith Kumar's Daredevil to enter production in November

Anirudh is composing for Daredevil in his return to Ajith films after Vidaamuyarchi. The film also marks the first collaboration between the composer and Adhik. The rest of the technical team includes cinematographer Abinandhan Ramanujam, editor Vijay Velukutty, stunt choreographer Supreme Sundar, and sound designer Suren. The latter was announced as the recipient of the Special Mention for Sound Mixing at the 72nd National Film Awards for his work on Meiyazhagan (2024).