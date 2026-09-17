Ajith Kumar's Daredevil to enter production in November

After announcing in August that actor-racer Ajith Kumar's next film has been titled Daredevil, the makers shared an update that the film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, will go on floors on November 2. The film marks Ajith and Adhik's back-to-back collaboration after Good Bad Ugly.
Daredevil is being produced by Shalini Ajithkumar under the Bravehearts Production Banner, which also marks her debut as a producer.
Anirudh is composing for Daredevil in his return to Ajith films after Vidaamuyarchi. The film also marks the first collaboration between the composer and Adhik. The rest of the technical team includes cinematographer Abinandhan Ramanujam, editor Vijay Velukutty, stunt choreographer Supreme Sundar, and sound designer Suren. The latter was announced as the recipient of the Special Mention for Sound Mixing at the 72nd National Film Awards for his work on Meiyazhagan (2024).
Daredevil is Ajith's return to cinema after a year-long break, during which he focused on his racing aspirations. As part of the Ajith Kumar Racing Team, he raced alongside former Formula 1 competitor Narain Karthikeyan in the Le Mans series of endurance races. He recently took part in the Le Mans race in London.