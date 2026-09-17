Maharaja Hollywood remake: Matthew McConaughey may step into Vijay Sethupathi’s role

A film about a barber searching for a seemingly ordinary missing object has travelled considerably farther than its premise might suggest. Maharaja, which began its journey as a Tamil thriller starring Vijay Sethupathi, has found audiences beyond India, including a significant reception in China. Its performance there, coupled with its reach on streaming platforms, has now opened another chapter for Nithilan Saminathan's film.
What makes the development notable is that the interest in an English-language version did not reportedly originate with the makers shopping the film around internationally. Instead, a Hollywood agency approached the producers seeking the remake rights. The film's international performance appears to have helped put the Tamil thriller on the radar of potential Hollywood collaborators.
A Hollywood remake of Maharaja is now in development; producer Sudhan Sundaram has confirmed. Speaking to Times of India, Sundaram said that the makers were approached by a Hollywood agency following the film's success in China and on OTT platforms. He added that the agency is working to set up the project with an A-list actor and that the film could go on floors next year.
Amid the announcement, Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey's name has emerged as a possible choice for the role played by Vijay Sethupathi in the original. However, the casting has not been confirmed. When asked about the speculation, Sudhan said, “Maybe McConaughey is one of the stars they are talking to, but only the agency will be able to confirm.”
The distinction is significant, particularly as some social media posts have presented McConaughey's involvement as a done deal. Current reports only establish that he is among the names being discussed, with the final cast and studio details yet to be officially revealed.
Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, Maharaja marked Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film as a lead actor. The 2024 film follows a barber who approaches the police after his prized dustbin goes missing, only for the seemingly straightforward complaint to unfold into a much darker and more elaborate story. Anurag Kashyap played the antagonist, while Mamta Mohandas, Natty, Abhirami and Sachana Namidass were also part of the cast.
The film's success was not restricted to its original theatrical market. As per several reports, Maharaja earned around Rs 91.65 crore in China, while also finding an international audience through streaming. The producer specifically cited both the Chinese theatrical performance and OTT reception when explaining how the Hollywood agency came calling.