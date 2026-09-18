Director Safar Sanal: There are small pieces of Aasha in all of us

Debutant filmmaker Safar Sanal didn't begin Aasha with Urvashi as the titular protagonist, Joju George as Jeemon, or even with the scale the film would eventually carry in mind. "A typical, ordinary mother, in reality, not in fiction. What would the consequences be if a mother like that actually took revenge?" he recalls, tracing the idea back to 2019. "It's not the kind of revenge we're used to seeing on screen," he says. "There would be real consequences to it." That premise took shape as the story of Aasha, a widowed mother of two daughters, whose late-night collision with a volatile stranger spirals into accusation, guilt and a quiet reckoning that threatens to disrupt the fragile order she has built around her family.
When the story found Urvashi
The idea began as a small independent film. Safar wanted to direct but knew he needed set experience first, and it was while working on Peace (2022) that he and co-writer Ramesh Girija began regularly discussing stories together. His association with Joju also began through that film, gradually turning into years of conversations and attempts to get projects off the ground. Aasha remained one of those ideas until Safar finally brought it to Joju in a more developed form, two years ago. "Joju chettan saw the scope in it immediately and called it a dream project," Safar recalls. Joju's first instinct, however, was to imagine a male protagonist, with names such as Mammootty and Kamal Haasan coming up. "Once we got deeper into the script, it became clear the female protagonist was the one apt to carry it, and at that point there was really only one option: Urvashi chechi," Safar says.
The earliest version was smaller and rooted in the independent space, with a different performer in mind. As the screenplay matured, so did the scope of the project. "I wanted someone who could shoulder that kind of responsibility," he says. The veteran actor's involvement began with a narration that lasted barely ten minutes, during which Safar remembers her interrupting almost immediately, questioning why Aasha spoke and behaved the way she did. "I simply told her, 'This is the character," he recounts. Once he walked her through the shifts the character goes through, something changed. "She got emotional while I was still narrating it," he says.
Beyond the familiar Urvashi
The challenge, Safar reflects, was using a familiar screen presence in an unfamiliar way. "She's an extraordinary actor; she's done more than 700 films, and she's a hugely familiar figure to all of us," he says. "But there's a shift in perspective built into the script itself, in Aasha's character and everyone around her. We weren't going in expecting the usual mother performance from her. We wanted to explore chechi's untapped potential as much as we possibly could in Aasha."
Much of that intent played out through improvisation on set. Safar singles out the first major confrontation between Aasha and her daughter Anagha, played by Aishwarya Lekshmi, where he gave the veteran actor little beyond an emotional brief and let the camera hold. "What came back was a real burst," he recalls. "It was a mid-shot; I could see her whole body, her hands turning red and shaking. I was tense, everyone on set was emotional, I had goosebumps, and I didn't cut." The actor stayed inside the emotion well after the shot ended. "I wiped her hands down; they'd gone red and swollen," Safar remembers. "Everyone's eyes were wet."
A later scene, in which Aasha asks a doctor whether anything more has happened to Anagha following an accident, was shot the same way in a single take. "None of these scenes was planned and cut the way you'd see in a typical film," Safar explains. "It was entirely performance-led. Nothing about her there was forced; she gave everything to it."
Building a character beyond easy judgement
That same instinct governs how Aasha is first introduced, through behaviour at a bank rather than exposition. "It's a subtle graph," Safar says. "That first scene doesn't reveal the character completely, but it gives a glimpse, a reason for what she becomes capable of later." The film opens on a Nietzsche quote about morality, a choice Safar says was deliberate from the very start. It sets up the idea that neither Aasha nor Jeemon are quite what they first appear to be, and that first impressions of who is right and who is wrong will not hold for long. "In our society, we judge people by how they look, by tattoos, by appearance, and when someone who looks a certain way turns up in front of us, we assume the worst before they've done anything," Safar reflects. "It couldn't be a straightforward revenge story; there had to be a shift from the character's perspective to a shift in how the audience sees its own social conditioning."
That refusal to simplify carries into the writing of Aasha herself, a study in contradiction rather than a single archetype. "Aasha isn't a one-note character; she doesn't stand in for just the mother or just the woman," he says. "There are small pieces of Aasha in all of us," he adds. The guiding principle while writing her, he notes, was to ask "not what would I do here, but what would she do." The same logic shaped its unsettling ending. "Even while I was writing it, I wanted it to land somewhere real," he says. "In films, hope, positivity and catharsis tend to get treated as the same thing, and I kept asking myself, what would this character actually do in reality? It's her only real option; she's trying to keep her family safe, and in making that choice, she becomes selfish."
Building Aasha’s visual and sonic world
The closing bird's-eye view shot was the product of close coordination between stunt director Dhilip Subbarayan, cinematographer Madhu Neelakandan and Joju, who suggested ending on a helicam shot. "What looks like one continuous take is actually three separate shots stitched together," Safar reveals, a sequence that took a full day to shoot. The entire visual language was conceived just as deliberately. "I told Madhu chettan early on that this needed to be a grey film, a grey tone running through the visuals, something with the feel of ice, as if the story were unfolding inside a frozen space," Safar recalls, describing Madhu as an organic cinematographer. The greyish-green palette extends beyond the cinematography, subtly finding its way into Aasha's costumes and accessories, keeping her visually tied to the film's cold, muted world. Dutch angles and faded textures built the film's sense of suffocation. Ajayan Adat's sound design followed the same restraint. "The whole film runs on Aasha's point of view; we only hear what she hears," Safar explains. "If there's something a doctor is saying that she isn't really taking in, the audience doesn't fully hear it either."
On pacing, Safar is unapologetic about the slower second half, which trades thriller momentum for emotional weight. "Once Aasha's life changes forever, that moment needed an emotional shift, not more plot mechanics," he says, criticising how Indian cinema often treats the interval. "We hit a break, the audience relaxes, and then the film has to restart its own momentum from scratch. I wanted to avoid it here, even if it meant the second half moves differently to what people expect."
Asked about comparisons drawn to certain Korean films, Safar remains unassuming. "Aasha came out of a very ordinary, real thought, and that's where I started from, nothing more specific than that," he says. Looking ahead, he wants his next film to move away from the psychological intensity of his debut. "I want my next film to feel new, a little unusual, an experimental subject that genuinely needs strong actors to carry it," he says, adding that the response to Aasha has left him relieved rather than anxious about whatever comes next.