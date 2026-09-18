Director Safar Sanal: There are small pieces of Aasha in all of us

That same instinct governs how Aasha is first introduced, through behaviour at a bank rather than exposition. "It's a subtle graph," Safar says. "That first scene doesn't reveal the character completely, but it gives a glimpse, a reason for what she becomes capable of later." The film opens on a Nietzsche quote about morality, a choice Safar says was deliberate from the very start. It sets up the idea that neither Aasha nor Jeemon are quite what they first appear to be, and that first impressions of who is right and who is wrong will not hold for long. "In our society, we judge people by how they look, by tattoos, by appearance, and when someone who looks a certain way turns up in front of us, we assume the worst before they've done anything," Safar reflects. "It couldn't be a straightforward revenge story; there had to be a shift from the character's perspective to a shift in how the audience sees its own social conditioning."