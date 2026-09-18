Dulquer Salmaan's Aakasamlo Oka Tara gets November release date

The makers of Aakasamlo Oka Tara have announced that the upcoming film will release on November 20. Dulquer Salmaan leads the cast of the film, in his full fledged return to Telugu films after Lucky Bhaskar (2024).
Aakasamlo Oka Tara is written and directed by Pavan Sadineni, who has previously directed Savitri (2016) and Senapathi (2021). The upcoming film is described to chronicle the life changing journey of a middle class man.
Shruti Haasan and debutante Satvika Veeravalli also star in Aakasamlo Oka Tara. Further details about the cast is yet to be revealed.
GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the upcoming film. The crew of the film also includes director of photography Sujith Sarang, editor Praveen KL, and art director Shwetha Sabu Cyril.
Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam have produced the upcoming film. Lightbox Media, Geetha Arts, and Swapna Cinema are the banners backing the film.
Dulquer will also be seen alongside Pooja Hegde in Sri Sri. Directed by Ravi Nelakuditi, the upcoming film will also have music by GV Prakash.