Entertainment

Premalu, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit makers' next titled Picnic

Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran, who have produced Premalu and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit under their Bhavana Studios banner, have announced Picnic as their next production
A poster for Picnic, which comes from the makers of Premalu and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit
A poster for Picnic, which comes from the makers of Premalu and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
1 min read

After the overwhelmingly positive performance of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (BKU), the banner behind the film, Bhavana Studios has announced its next film, which is titled Picnic. Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran are producing Picnic for Bhavana Studios, which has been announced to release on January 14, 2027.

Picnic will be directed by debutant Kiran Josey, who has also written the film along with Anuraj OB. Kiran has previously served as a co-writer on BKU. While complete details of the plot haven't been unveiled, a first look poster at the film shows a happy family sitting in front of a rich tapestry.

Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit hits ₹300 crore, dethrones Lokah as Malayalam's highest grosser

Sandeep Pradeep will lead the cast of Picnic, which also includes Indrajith Sukumaran, Dileesh Pothan, Sujin Sreedharan, Akshatha Ajith, Reshma Jose, Mary, Vijay Muthu, Pranav Prabhu, Uthara Ganga, Jimmy Dani, Arshad Ali, Nandu KU, Ajastas AJ, Arun Veyiler, among others.

Govind Vasantha is composing music for the film, which will feature lyrics by Suhail Koya. The crew of Picnic also includes cinematographer Adarsh Sadanandan, editor Sanath Sivaraj, and production designer Vivek Kalathil.

BKU has crossed Rs 300 crores in box office collections worldwide, making it the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time. Girish AD, who had previously directed the Bhavana Studios backed Premalu (2024), wrote and directed BKU.

picnic
Indrajith Sukumaran
Premalu
sandeep pradeep
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit
Kiran Josey

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The New Indian Express
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