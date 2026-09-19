Premalu, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit makers' next titled Picnic

After the overwhelmingly positive performance of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (BKU), the banner behind the film, Bhavana Studios has announced its next film, which is titled Picnic. Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran are producing Picnic for Bhavana Studios, which has been announced to release on January 14, 2027.
Picnic will be directed by debutant Kiran Josey, who has also written the film along with Anuraj OB. Kiran has previously served as a co-writer on BKU. While complete details of the plot haven't been unveiled, a first look poster at the film shows a happy family sitting in front of a rich tapestry.
Sandeep Pradeep will lead the cast of Picnic, which also includes Indrajith Sukumaran, Dileesh Pothan, Sujin Sreedharan, Akshatha Ajith, Reshma Jose, Mary, Vijay Muthu, Pranav Prabhu, Uthara Ganga, Jimmy Dani, Arshad Ali, Nandu KU, Ajastas AJ, Arun Veyiler, among others.
Govind Vasantha is composing music for the film, which will feature lyrics by Suhail Koya. The crew of Picnic also includes cinematographer Adarsh Sadanandan, editor Sanath Sivaraj, and production designer Vivek Kalathil.
BKU has crossed Rs 300 crores in box office collections worldwide, making it the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time. Girish AD, who had previously directed the Bhavana Studios backed Premalu (2024), wrote and directed BKU.