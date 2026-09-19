Jailer 2: Suraj Venjaramoodu is Dileep in the Rajinikanth-starrer

The makers of Jailer 2 have unveiled the first character from the world of the upcoming film. Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu has been revealed to be playing Dileep, a mysterious gangster in the film.
In the 30-second glimpse, released by the makers, we see Dileep and his gang awaiting a confrontation, as Suraj narrates his character's manical intent in a voiceover. While more reveals from the world are expected, we await to see how Suraj's Dileep will impact the world of Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth).
Suraj Venjaramoodu is returning to Tamil cinema with Jailer 2, after Dhanush's Kara.
Nelson returns to write and direct the upcoming film, which will be produced by Kalanithi Maran under his Sun Pictures banner.
The cast of Jailer 2 sees the return of Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu and Jaffer Saadiq, from Jailer (2023). Bagavathi Perumal, Tamizh, Jatin Sarna, Meghana Raj Sarja and Bjorn Surrao, are also part of the upcoming sequel, among others.
Anirudh Ravichander is returning as the composer from the first film. This will mark his sixth collaboration with Rajinikanth and fifth with Nelson. The crew of Jailer 2 also includes cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan, editor R Nirmal, art director Drk Kiran, and action choreographer Chethan D’Souza.