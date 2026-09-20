Charting his own Odyssey

In The Odyssey, Nolan’s sprawling interpretation of Homer’s epic, Patel plays Eurylochus opposite Matt Damon’s Odysseus. When producer Emma Thomas delivered the script to him, Patel did not initially realise how substantial the part was. “I was almost expecting them to say there had been a mistake,” he recalls.

Instead, he found himself playing a character whose importance lies not simply in being Odysseus’s second-in-command, but in the complicated relationship between loyalty, war and conscience. Nolan’s screenplay, Patel says, gave him something more conflicted to work with. “There was just a real depth that Chris added to the character, an emotional depth, which I loved,” he says. “I felt the relationship between Eurylochus and Odysseus was one of erosion of faith,” he says.

The role also brought Patel back into Nolan’s world after Tenet in 2020. If there is one thing he admires about working with the director, it is Nolan’s insistence on making even the fantastical feel physical. “He wants to capture things as viscerally and as realistically as possible,” Patel says.

In The Odyssey, that meant being surrounded by the kind of ingenuity Nolan has become known for, rather than relying heavily on computer-generated imagery. “I was just bowled over by the ingenuity and the creativity,” Patel says.