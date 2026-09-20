Glossy Yet Incurious

The OTT landscape has slowly divided not just the storytelling form but also the audience into two. They now think in terms of what warrants a theatrical visit, and what can be ‘saved’ for its OTT release. This shift has also quietly conditioned us about what to expect from long-form shows. That is why a show like The Revolutionaries appears impressively experimental at first glance, with its clean intent and focus on big-scale spectacle, while still dealing with small-screen restraints and long-form requisites. Despite this balancing act, the show ends up in no man’s land.

Adapted from Sanjeev Sanyal’s Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom, the series tells the story of a group of impassioned rebels—Rash Behari Bose (Bhuvan Bam), Bagha Jatin (Gurfateh Pirzada), and Sachindranath Sanyal (Rohit Saraf)—as they attempt to create a secret network of soldiers and initiate the ‘Ghadar movement’ to wage a war against the British. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the show leaves no stone unturned in creating an immersive universe with the impressive production design and the gorgeous cinematography.