The more I shut up, the more I learn: Sandra Bullock

The Owens sisters thought they had left the curse behind, but they were wrong. Nearly three decades after Practical Magic, Sandra Bullock is back as Sally Owens, the witch who once tried to escape her family’s magical legacy. In the sequel, Sally and her sister Gillian, played by Nicole Kidman, are drawn back into the world they had tried to leave behind. In this conversation, Bullock speaks about returning to a beloved role, reuniting with Kidman, working with a new generation of actors and why motherhood comes before Hollywood.
“You can look back at a plethora of films that were not properly picked or timed! I think it’s that I have something that is so much more important to me than work in my life; it makes me selective.”
It’s almost 30 years since you shot the first Practical Magic. What was it like coming back to this sequel after so long?
It felt like the most natural thing to come back. It was like it was supposed to be. Everyone felt the same I think.
Did you always think a sequel would happen?
After we did the first one, we all thought we would be back to do another one. Did we think it would take this long? Absolutely not (laughs). But I actually think it’s a good thing that it’s taken so long. Maybe the story and these characters needed to marinate a little before we brought it back.
You and Nicole Kidman have such great chemistry together as sisters.
I love Nicole and it was such a privilege to do this with her and to be able to spend time with her—for our families, our children, to spend time together. We had such a great time sharing this experience.
Where do we pick up her story?
We pick up her story by finding out that the curse that she thought had been broken to allow her to live happily ever after with Gary didn’t happen in quite the way she thought, and that Gary has fallen victim to that same curse as every man in her life. Sally has spent years trying to keep that side of her life and family lineage buried for the sake of her children but, through the power they now have, they are all in danger.
How was it working with the new young cast for this film?
We all loved getting to work with these extraordinary young actors. They were a pleasure to work with and to hang out with.
You didn’t have children when you made the first film but now you do. What is it like getting to watch this one and the original with them?
Such a joy. My daughter and son love it. My son watched it with his friends and gave me some great feedback from their perspective...all positive!
How much has family changed the way you pick your projects now?
Oh, a lot. I have been given a gift with being allowed to be a mom. That’s probably why I only work every two years now.
How has the movie business changed since your start in Hollywood?
I wasn’t aware of the business then. I was just an actress and like, “I’m just so happy to be working and I am happy to be here.” Then I started to produce and a whole other side opened up to me. I think there’s a lot of difference between just acting and marketing and selling. The internet and all of the things that are available in the media were not available when I first started out. There are pressures and weird things that you are asked to do. Other than that, it’s the same thing.
How much do you enjoy combining acting with your work behind the camera?
Well, you don’t get to sleep much and you get a lot of grey hairs (laughs). It is stressful because you are always working to make it better, to find the money and to fight for people, but I love it.
You took a break from the spotlight for a while to concentrate on being a parent. Are we going to see more of you from now on?
Maybe. I need to be a parent but once they get sick of me, I get excited to come back and do the things I love (laughs).
How do you feel when you look back on your career up to now?
I feel fortunate. I work hard but I do believe it’s the luck of the draw, and then learning and listening. The older I get, the more I shut up, and the more I shut up, the more I learn, listen and realise that I’m just an entertainer here to spread joy for some time.
You have starred in about every genre there is in cinema. Which is your favourite?
I do love comedy. I love being in a room with another human being playing ping-pong with comedy, timing and physicality. I will always go back to that.
You do appear to have a talent for picking the right role at the right time...
I don’t know. You can look back at a plethora of films that were not properly picked or timed! I think it’s that I have something that is so much more important to me than work in my life; it makes me selective.
Would you consider doing a television series?
Sure. Television has become so fearless, especially with women’s roles. It’s a pendulum. I will go wherever I feel I can still be a good mom.
Can we expect Practical Magic 3?
We would love that. It depends on how this one goes but there is so much more to tell. We’ve really only just scratched the surface.