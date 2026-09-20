The more I shut up, the more I learn: Sandra Bullock

It’s almost 30 years since you shot the first Practical Magic. What was it like coming back to this sequel after so long?

It felt like the most natural thing to come back. It was like it was supposed to be. Everyone felt the same I think.

Did you always think a sequel would happen?

After we did the first one, we all thought we would be back to do another one. Did we think it would take this long? Absolutely not (laughs). But I actually think it’s a good thing that it’s taken so long. Maybe the story and these characters needed to marinate a little before we brought it back.

You and Nicole Kidman have such great chemistry together as sisters.

I love Nicole and it was such a privilege to do this with her and to be able to spend time with her—for our families, our children, to spend time together. We had such a great time sharing this experience.