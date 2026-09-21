Tom Cruise on his Digger character: 'You just go I can't believe he just said that'

While Tom Cruise has been pushing the limits of physical expressions in cinema, his roles in Magnolia (1999), Tropic Thunder (2008) and now in Alejandro G Inarritu's Digger, have been pushing the limits of expressing human behaviour.
In a statement to the press, Cruise said, “I have a 10-minute monologue. It's all one take. This guy (Inarritu) comes to me. He's like, I want you to look like this. I was like, you got some cojones. Let's go. There's some action in there. Look, I do have... It is a fat suit. I'm in cowboy boots.” He added, “It was long, like 10, 12 pages of just pure...”
Cruise stars as billionaire Digger Rockwell in the upcoming film. Speaking about moulding the character with Inarritu, Cruise said, "Alejandro... It was so fun. We just find it. You just find it. The character... I don't know. People talk about, well, Les Grossman (from Tropic Thunder) or different characters. I'm so fortunate. He says stuff that maybe you think and you want to say... And you don't say it. And then things, you just go, I can't believe he just said that. The film is totally original. It's audacious. It's funny. It’s moving."
Speaking about rumours of Digger being a musical, Cruise said, "Did it take, like, over the whole internet? Was it trending? While talking about what he thought about this fan theory, he said, “No! But I think it's a very good idea. I think we should do Digger the musical. Just Digger down."
Inarritu has written the film's story, and screenplay along with Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolás Giacobone, and Sabina Berman. He describes the film as a disaster film where the disaster is humans.
The cast of Digger also includes Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Robert John Burke, Emma D’Arcy, Burn Gorman and Sophie Wilde.