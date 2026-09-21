World War Z 2 confirmed; Brad Pitt to star and Edward Berger to direct

Paramount Pictures is moving forward with a sequel to the 2013 zombie film World War Z, having secured Brad Pitt to star in the film and tapped Edward Berger to direct it, reports Deadline. Pitt is also set to produce the film, unofficially known as World War Z 2, alongside Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment. Meanwhile, All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) director Berger will double up as an executive producer for the film, with a Dennis Kelly screenplay.
Brad Pitt has been harbouring a desire for a follow-up to the 2013 film, an adaptation of Max Brooks’ eponymous novel, for over a decade now. A previous plan for a World War Z sequel with director David Fincher never materialised, reportedly due to budget concerns. If it had become real back then, the project would have meant a reunion of Pitt and Fincher after collaborations on Seven (1995), Fight Club (1999), and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008).
The World War Z second part gained fresh momentum following leadership changes at Paramount Pictures, where new co-chairs Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg deemed it a top priority.
Reportedly, Brad Pitt coaxed Berger into the film as the two were in production for their upcoming film, titled The Riders. Talks progressed between the actor and the director throughout the production, eventually leading Paramount Pictures to finalise deals with them.
The latest confirmation continues Pitt's collaboration with Paramount Pictures beyond the upcoming film Heart of the Beast. Directed by David Ayer, the survival thriller is set for a September 25 release in theatres across India. Pitt is also part of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a sequel to his 2019 film Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.