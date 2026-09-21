World War Z 2 confirmed; Brad Pitt to star and Edward Berger to direct

Brad Pitt has been harbouring a desire for a follow-up to the 2013 film, an adaptation of Max Brooks’ eponymous novel, for over a decade now. A previous plan for a World War Z sequel with director David Fincher never materialised, reportedly due to budget concerns. If it had become real back then, the project would have meant a reunion of Pitt and Fincher after collaborations on Seven (1995), Fight Club (1999), and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008).