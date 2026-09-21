Waheeda Rehman to play Mahatma Gandhi's mother in Sudhir Mishra's biopic

Recently, we reported about Manoj Bajpayee starring as Mahatma Gandhi in a film directed by Sudhir Mishra. The pictures offering a first look at Bajpayee's transformation as Gandhi grabbed the audience's attention when they came out earlier this September. The new addition to the film's cast is legendary actor Waheeda Rehman, who stars as Gandhi's mother, Putlibai. The film marks an acting comeback for the veteran, who last appeared in 2021's Skater Girl. It also features actor Saurabh Shukla, who reunites with his Satya (1998) and Aarakshan (2011) co-star Manoj Bajpayee with it.
The Mahatma Gandhi biopic explores a lesser-known chapter from India's independence history spanning 21 days.
Speaking about the latest inclusion in the cast, Sudhir Mishra said, "It fills me with immense joy to say that Waheeda Ji is going to be a part of this project! I have such a deep and personal connection with films like Pyaasa, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Kaagaz Ke Phool and Guide. I grew up watching these films, mostly on the big screen, and they have stayed with me in ways I can’t quite put into words. I still can’t quite believe that someone who has been a part of these legendary films is now going to be a part of a project I’m directing. It feels incredibly special and surreal. It is an absolute honour to have her in this film."
Meanwhile, producer Anubhav Sinha added, "What an incredible honour it has been to sit and talk about movies in general with Waheeda ji, and this one in particular where Sudhir and the script convinced her to be back on set."
The film is produced by Anubhav Sinha alongside Narendra Hirawat under the A Benaras Mediaworks banner, as well as being presented by NH Studioz.