Waheeda Rehman to play Mahatma Gandhi's mother in Sudhir Mishra's biopic

Speaking about the latest inclusion in the cast, Sudhir Mishra said, "It fills me with immense joy to say that Waheeda Ji is going to be a part of this project! I have such a deep and personal connection with films like Pyaasa, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Kaagaz Ke Phool and Guide. I grew up watching these films, mostly on the big screen, and they have stayed with me in ways I can’t quite put into words. I still can’t quite believe that someone who has been a part of these legendary films is now going to be a part of a project I’m directing. It feels incredibly special and surreal. It is an absolute honour to have her in this film."