Bingo is a human chessboard of greed: Shankar Konamanahalli

Far from an ordinary tale of chance, the narrative taps into an untold financial controversy. "It is not about an online game or casual gambling; it revolves around a massive money scam," reveals Shankar. "The plot is inspired by real-world events that unfolded during the demonetisation note-ban era, when a scam running into thousands of crores took place in our country. Because of various governmental entanglements, it never fully became sensational news across the mainstream media. We took those startling ground realities, blended them with dramatic tension, and gave them a cinematic shape. In a crux, Bingo is a human chessboard of greed," the director says.