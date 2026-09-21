Adah Sharma returns to Kannada cinema with Ramarasa

Adah, who saw massive nationwide box-office success with The Kerala Story, is well-known to Kannada cinema audiences. She made her Kannada cinema debut opposite Puneeth Rajkumar in the 2015 action hit Rana Vikrama, helmed by director Pavan Wadeyar. Her return to Kannada films with Ramarasa adds notable star value, with an official announcement from the production team due shortly. The actor is expected to play a crucial role that connects directly with the divine, mythic, and spiritual elements central to the broader storyline.