Adah Sharma returns to Kannada cinema with Ramarasa

The makers of Ramarasa are steadily building anticipation for their rooted fantasy project, and their latest teaser poster strongly hints at a major casting reveal. Promising “Something Sacred… Something Powerful… Something Divine,” the visual features an ornate golden crown alongside a trident placed reverently before a sacred tree. Strong industry buzz now firmly points to actor Adah Sharma joining the ambitious cinematic universe of Ramarasa.
Adah, who saw massive nationwide box-office success with The Kerala Story, is well-known to Kannada cinema audiences. She made her Kannada cinema debut opposite Puneeth Rajkumar in the 2015 action hit Rana Vikrama, helmed by director Pavan Wadeyar. Her return to Kannada films with Ramarasa adds notable star value, with an official announcement from the production team due shortly. The actor is expected to play a crucial role that connects directly with the divine, mythic, and spiritual elements central to the broader storyline.
Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker BM Giriraj and produced by Guru Deshpande under the G Cinemas banner in association with Seven Star Movies, Ramarasa weaves together folklore, spirituality, and epic fantasy. Prajwal Devaraj features in a prominent role as Guru Siddha, an intriguing character influenced by the nomadic traditions, unique beliefs, and spiritual ways of the Sudugaadu Siddha community.
The film brings together an eclectic ensemble cast including Bigg Boss Kannada winner Karthik Mahesh, along with Sharan, Hebah Patel, Balaji Manohar, and Vaishali. On the technical side, the ambitious production features cinematographer AV Krishnakumar (KK), music composer Bharath BJ, editor Arjun Kittu, art director Hosmane Murthy, choreographer Murali Master, and noted action director Arjun Raj of Kantara fame.