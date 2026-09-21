Modha Rathri star Varshini Karmegham: You don’t need social media clout to become an actor

The short film experience has also helped the actor understand the technicalities of filmmaking. “Actors need to learn about the different types of lenses, and why a particular scene needs to be shot in a particular way as well. Short films helped me learn all of that. Jumping into bigger productions like Vadhandhi season 2 and Modha Rathri helped me improve my skills as an actor. For example, I realised how impactful a dialogue delivery can be when I take calculated pauses.” On the topic of actors and filmmaking, Varshini recounts one of the early recognitions for Modha Rathri from inside the film industry. “Simbu sir (Silambarasan TR) called the team, and we were on speaker. He appreciated every single aspect of the film. If he spoke about four things, three of them would be about the editing,” Varshini bounces off due acknowledgement to the film’s editor, Ashok Arjunan. She then adds, “Even though Simbu sir didn’t remember my name, he specifically pointed out one of my scenes and said, ‘andha ponnu nalla panniruntha’ which made me happy.”