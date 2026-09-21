Nandhan 2 is in the works

Filmmaker Era Saravanan is set to helm the sequel to his 2024 social drama Nandhan. The announcement was officially made on Sunday.
With the cast and crew yet to be determined, the film is set to have a new composer in Nivas K Prasanna, replacing Ghibran, the first film's composer.
The plot details of Nandhan 2 are yet to be revealed. However, the makers, while announcing the film, said that the story and its journey needed to continue, with a question still waiting to be answered. The makers are yet to clarify whether Sasikumar is making a return to star in the sequel.
Nandhan follows the hardships faced by Koozh Paana/Ambedkumar (M Sasikumar), a Dalit labourer in a Tamil Nadu village, who, despite being made the panchayat president after the post is reserved for a Scheduled Caste candidate, still suffers caste discrimination from the dominant caste.