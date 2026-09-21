Vidya Balan to play Kantha in Jailer 2

The makers of Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 have been unveiling glimpses of casting announcements in the past few days. The latest additions is actor Vidya Balan. According to the latest announcements, Vidya is playing Kantha in the sequel to the 2023 action entertainer by Nelson.
Vidya Balan's last Tamil film was Ajith Kumar-H Vinoth's Nerkonda Paarvai (2019), in which she made a cameo appearance. She was last seen in Raja Shivaji, headlined and directed by Riteish Deshmukh.
Vidya and Suryah join the new cast of Vijay Sethupathi, Anna Rajan, Hakkim Shah, Bagavathi Perumal, Meghana Raj, and Jatin Sarna. The returning cast members include Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, Shivarajkumar, Yogi Babu, Jaffer Sadiq, and Vinayakan. Shamna Kasim appeared in the special song 'Ala Bolelo'.
The film, which sees Rajinikanth return as retired jailer ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, is set to release worldwide in theatres on October 15. The first part had him swinging into action after his son, also a cop, goes missing in action while fighting the idol smuggling gang.