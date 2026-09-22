Ciaran Hinds joins Ministry of Time

Actor Ciaran Hinds, known for films like Belfast and Road to Perdition, will be seen in A24's upcoming BBC sci-fi drama series Ministry of Time. With Aoife Hinds and Billy Howle starring in the lead, Ciaran will also be joined by Adeel Akhtar, Tamara Lawrence, Hong Chau, Emily Fairn, Aisling Loftus, Josh Finan, Tawfeek Barhom, Helene Patarot, and Nahuel Perez Biscayarat.
Aneil Karia, will direct the six-part series, adapted from Kaliane Bradley's novel of the same name. The show features Sophy (Hinds) and Graham (Howle), whose friendship develops into an intense forbidden romance that results in the unveiling of the transporting power of love across centuries. As though it was not enough complications already, the Ministry's true sinister intentions increase their peril.
The show stars Aoife Hinds' real-life father Ciaran as Sophy's father. Last seen in Polly Findlay's Midwinter Break, Ciaran has Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, Cry to Heaven, Isle of Man, and Walk the Blue Fields in the pipeline.