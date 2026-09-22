Chandan K Anand: Hanuman Ansh is not propaganda

Hanuman Ansh, the recently-released film whose box office success has left everyone surprised, is a film based on the life of revered saint Neem Karoli Baba. But at it's heart, it's also a film about belief in god, and being open to life and its unpredictable turns. Actor Chandan K Anand, known for his work in Fighter, Deva, and Homebound, plays the narrator Ramnandan Bhosle in the film. Just like his character, an atheist who turned towards belief after a miraculous turn of events, Chandan too is a great believer in manifestation. Recalling how he came onboard to play Ramnandan, he says, “I was initially called for the role of Nasir Ali, the atheist Subedar who appears towards the end. I had done a few ads with director Vishal Chaturvedi in 2020. It was a smaller role. I thought, ‘I will be a part of a good film, no matter what role they give me.’ With that intention I went to Chitrakoot. But on the day of the shoot, Vishal decided that I should do the Sutradhar's role. This role fell in my lap like God’s offerings.”
Elaborating on why he sees Hanuman Ansh as a stroke of fortune, Chandan adds, “I had gone there six months ago. I was writing a story about Lord Hanuman, but I couldn't complete it because of some other shoot. I meditated and wished for making a film about a character named Hanumant Prasad. Babaji must have thought, ‘Vishal bhai is making a film, so just go and be a part of it.’ I think dots are connected that way.”
How has such a small-scale film, without any major promotional campaign, become such a big phenomenon? Chandan shows great clarity on the subject. He says, “It’s not like a wave began and everyone jumped on the bandwagon. After many years came a film that has only positive vibes. We have navrasas in Indian art. Among those nine emotions, there is no anger, hatred, or revenge in Hanuman Ansh — the makers have used love, wonder, laughter, and bravery. Nobody takes revenge here. All of us want such a life with goodness. I want to forget all woes, and not be hateful or angry with anyone. I want to live with love. But for this everyone must take a step forward towards sadbhav (Good faith).”
A few days ago, Hanuman Ansh director Vishal said that the film hadn’t found any support from industry bigwigs despite its unprecedented success, speaking about it Chandan says, “That is the rule of life — everyone salutes the rising sun. It was largely believed that only old people are fans of devotional films — this film broke that barrier. Even youngsters are watching it. So, when that started happening, the so-called industry intellectuals noticed that there are returns here, that this is a great business opportunity. I believe more of such films will come — this is the need of the hour.”
Chandan says this because he believes the current generation needs to learn more about their culture. He notes, “There is a beautiful song in our film about Parvati and Saptarishi. But who are Parvati and Saptarishi? Kids of this generation don’t know that. They don’t know about Mahabharat or Pandavas and Kauravas. As kids, we went to temples, our grandmothers used to tell us stories. So, that is the need of the hour. Cinema needs to be made on a positive note.”
However, given the current socio-political climate of the country, isn’t there a flip side to the success of devotional films that cater to the majoritarian population? Chandan strongly asserts that Hanuman Ansh doesn’t preach anything negative or aggressive, or anything not taught by other religions. He adds, “This is not propaganda. These are the preachings of every religion — Ramji also teaches this, as do Jesus and Allah. All the Gurus I met, none of them preached taking revenge. I haven’t read many scriptures, but this much I understand. Yes, one has to save their honour when water goes over the bridge. You are also a Kshatriya; you have to stand up in the face of wrong.”
Talking about Hanuman Ansh again, he says, “This is the story of a saint who was advised after his mother’s demise to seek Hanuman’s guidance if he wants to find Lord Ram, like his mother in heaven. That’s all the story says. I look at every religion with goodwill, because every religion talks about peace, in its own way. If someone says anything against my religion, I will defend it.” Further talking about the subject, Chandan asserts that he is a secular person, just like the country he lives in. “We have all been like this. I studied in a convent school. I grew up in such a society, and I am an artist. I have friends from all religions. The foreign disciples of Neem Karoli Baba ji must have been Christians. I don't think Baba ji created any barriers between all of them,” he states.
Reflecting on his own artistic journey, Chandan also mentions Gannu Ali, a short film he wrote and directed six years ago, which tells the story of a young boy trying to arrange money for a hygienic Ganpati Visarjan who gets help from his friend Ali. He adds, "It is a film for the whole country, and I will make it popular." Chandan believes confidence is an essential trait for any artist. "I think of myself as a first-rate actor. Every actor should have this belief. It may take long but I believe that everything works out in life — If not today, then tomorrow. You have to be focused, and work hard. This brain is a camera processor, and the image you saw long ago returns to you — this is the magic of life. This is why it’s written in the Gita, ‘Yatha Drishti Tatha Shrishti’ — Your vision will be your creation," he concludes.