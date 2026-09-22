Chandan K Anand: Hanuman Ansh is not propaganda

Hanuman Ansh, the recently-released film whose box office success has left everyone surprised, is a film based on the life of revered saint Neem Karoli Baba. But at it's heart, it's also a film about belief in god, and being open to life and its unpredictable turns. Actor Chandan K Anand, known for his work in Fighter, Deva, and Homebound, plays the narrator Ramnandan Bhosle in the film. Just like his character, an atheist who turned towards belief after a miraculous turn of events, Chandan too is a great believer in manifestation. Recalling how he came onboard to play Ramnandan, he says, “I was initially called for the role of Nasir Ali, the atheist Subedar who appears towards the end. I had done a few ads with director Vishal Chaturvedi in 2020. It was a smaller role. I thought, ‘I will be a part of a good film, no matter what role they give me.’ With that intention I went to Chitrakoot. But on the day of the shoot, Vishal decided that I should do the Sutradhar's role. This role fell in my lap like God’s offerings.”