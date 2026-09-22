Karan Johar's Dharma Productions sets 2028 release for RAW founder RN Kao film

Making the announcement on Instagram on Monday, Dharma Productions shared a video and captioned it, “He built the invisible…but history remembers his impact. Today marks 58 years of R&AW and we’re thrilled to announce our film on the story of RN Kao, the man who operated in the shadows & brought to light an institution we know today as R&AW - and its first mission. Based on the book Gentleman Spymaster by Nitin Gokhale, his story comes alive on big screens on 11 August, 2028.”