Village Rockstars 2 to get theatrical release

Rima Das’ award-winning Village Rockstars 2 will release in cinemas across Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune on 25 September 2026. The national release follows its successful theatrical run in Assam and an enthusiastic response at MAMI Independent. The film won the Kim Jiseok Award at the Busan International Film Festival in 2024.



Set in rural Assam, the film follows a teenage girl navigating friendship, dreams and the uncertainties of growing up. Her bond with her mother, love of music and connection to the land anchor her as the world around her changes.



A continuation of the world introduced in Das’ Village Rockstars (2017), the film stands on its own as a coming-of-age story about childhood, adolescence, nature, climate change, music and the intimate relationship between a mother and daughter. In the wake of devastating floods in Assam and Nepal, its exploration of land, nature and a changing climate hits differently. Bhanita Das as Dhunu, Basanti Das as her mother, and Manabendra Das returned to the film's star cast.