Om Sai Prakash brings the restraint cinema needs today: Gowri Shankar

“The story struck a chord because it doesn’t show an advocate dreaming of power,” Gowri Shankar says. “He is just a principled citizen reacting to injustice. The film treats the state like a rented house. If a tenant ruins the property, the owner asks them to vacate. Public resources belong to the citizens; leaders are merely caretakers. When governance fails, the common man is within his rights to say, ‘Vacate the chair, or return my share of this system.’ It is circumstance that thrusts responsibility on him, not greed.”