Prem: If you bring your ego on set, the scene collapses

“The moment you walk on set, ego has to die,” he insists. “The minute I think, ‘I have twenty-five years behind me, he’s just starting, why should I play second fiddle?’, the scene is dead. I conditioned myself: Niranjan is the hero, I am the bad guy. A hero carries a hundred barricades; he must be noble, avoid vices, please everyone. A villain has no such cage. He lives entirely on his own terms, and as an actor, that freedom is great.”



A large part of his confidence came from Mahantesh’s script discipline. “I kept probing him about the styling, the tone, the limits. If I ever suggested an improvisation that bent the character, he’d tell me, ‘Sir, don't think so far outside the box that we lose the track.’ That clarity assured me I wasn’t just brought in to prop up the hero.”

