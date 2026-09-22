Preetham Gubbi’s next titled My Baby

“Every generation requires a different language when it comes to love stories. The emotion at the centre never changes, but the conflicts and equations certainly do. What worked a decade ago doesn’t apply today, and as storytellers, we have to reflect that reality,” he says. Preetham elaborates, “Today’s youngsters are self-reliant, confident, and don’t carry unnecessary emotional baggage. Their outlook towards life and partnerships comes from a completely different space. My Baby follows two such individuals who hit the road together, with the journey shaping their understanding of companionship and choices.