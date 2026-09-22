Preetham Gubbi’s next titled My Baby

Preetham Gubbi is back in his favourite territory—romance. The director, known for helming popular romantic tales as writer for Mungaru Male to directorials like Haage Sumane, Maleyali Jotheyali, Dil Rangeela, 99, and Baanadariyalli, has announced his next project titled My Baby, featuring Sumukha and Esha Lankesh in the lead. Backed by Ranganath Kempanahally and Atharv R Kempanahally under the Nidhi Films Productions banner, the film was officially launched on Monday with a simple muhurath ceremony, in presence of actor Ganesh as the chief guest.
The team isn’t wasting any time getting to work. “We begin filming in Himachal Pradesh from Tuesday,” shares Preetham. “The schedule will start with a song sequence choreographed by A Harsha, which will be followed by talkie portions. This first leg will go on for 20 days.” Talking about the core idea of My Baby, Preetham says it stems from observing how the younger generation navigates love and personal space.
“Every generation requires a different language when it comes to love stories. The emotion at the centre never changes, but the conflicts and equations certainly do. What worked a decade ago doesn’t apply today, and as storytellers, we have to reflect that reality,” he says. Preetham elaborates, “Today’s youngsters are self-reliant, confident, and don’t carry unnecessary emotional baggage. Their outlook towards life and partnerships comes from a completely different space. My Baby follows two such individuals who hit the road together, with the journey shaping their understanding of companionship and choices.
”The narrative travels between the calm backdrops of Himachal Pradesh and the urban grind of Bengaluru, with the locations playing a crucial role in the storyline. On the technical front, the film has Abhilash Kalathi handling the cinematography and Nakul Abhyankar composing the tunes. Once the team wraps the Himachal schedule, they will head back to Bengaluru to shoot the remaining portion