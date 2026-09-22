Rangayana Raghu’s Devi Mahatme locks December release date

While the title might suggest a mythological or devotional film, the director clarifies that it is very much an earthbound social drama wrapped in a comedy-thriller format. “When people first hear the title, they assume it’s a devotional subject,” Somayaji shares. “In coastal Karnataka, particularly in our hometown Kundapura, Devi Mahatme is a celebrated Yakshagana prasanga and bayalaata. Our narrative shares a direct link with that performance tradition, and bits of it are incorporated into the film. As the story unfolds, the audience will see exactly why it is named this way.”