It's a wrap for Azees Nedumangad-starrer Mohanavalli

The makers of Mohanavalli, Azees Nedumangad’s debut as a lead actor, have announced the completion of shooting. Directed by debutant Umesh S Nair and scripted by Rahul Kalyan, the film is billed as a fun fantasy entertainer with horror elements.
Azees plays Premadasan, a young man from a rural village who finds himself entangled in a curious situation involving a woman named Mohanavalli. The situation soon draws in his family and the wider community, leading to a series of humorous events. The film also stars Baiju Santhosh, Rakshana Induchoodan, Bhagath Manuel, Senthil Krishna, Bindu Panicker, Motta Rajendran, Sreeja Ravi and Abin Bino.
Mohanavalli, which has music by Alphons Joseph, is produced by Sunny Thazhuthala, Girish Kottiyam and Anil Puthalathazham under the banners of J Studios and A2A Movie Promotions.
Azees is best known for his supporting roles in Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Kannur Squad, All We Imagine as Light, Vaazha, Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal, and Madhuvidhu. He also plays a prominent role in the recently released hit thriller, Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar.