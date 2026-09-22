It's a wrap for Azees Nedumangad-starrer Mohanavalli

Azees plays Premadasan, a young man from a rural village who finds himself entangled in a curious situation involving a woman named Mohanavalli. The situation soon draws in his family and the wider community, leading to a series of humorous events. The film also stars Baiju Santhosh, Rakshana Induchoodan, Bhagath Manuel, Senthil Krishna, Bindu Panicker, Motta Rajendran, Sreeja Ravi and Abin Bino.