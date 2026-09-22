Narivetta production house’s next is a teenage romantic comedy

Kiran KS has scripted the upcoming film, set against the backdrop of higher secondary students, and explores teenage romance, friendships, rivalries and the various quirks of adolescence, with humour at its core. It has cinematography by Deepak D Menon, music by Bibin Ashok, and editing by Akash Joseph Varghese. The principal cast largely comprises newcomers selected through auditions. Produced by Tippu Shah and Shiyas Hassan, the film will be shot in and around Angamaly.