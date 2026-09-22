Narivetta production house’s next is a teenage romantic comedy

Indian Cinema Company, the production banner behind the Tovino Thomas-starrer Narivetta, is next backing a teenage romantic comedy. The untitled film, directed by debutant Rohith Chandrasekhar, went on floors on Monday following a traditional pooja ceremony in Angamaly, Kochi.
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit director Girish AD, with whom Rohith worked as a chief associate on Premalu and I Am Kathalan, gave the ceremonial first clap to mark the beginning of the shoot. Lokah director Dominic Arun was also present. Rohith has also worked on films such as I’m Game, Palthu Janwar, Sookshmadarshini and Eeda.
Kiran KS has scripted the upcoming film, set against the backdrop of higher secondary students, and explores teenage romance, friendships, rivalries and the various quirks of adolescence, with humour at its core. It has cinematography by Deepak D Menon, music by Bibin Ashok, and editing by Akash Joseph Varghese. The principal cast largely comprises newcomers selected through auditions. Produced by Tippu Shah and Shiyas Hassan, the film will be shot in and around Angamaly.
The project marks the fourth production from Indian Cinema Company. The banner is also backing debutant Jithesh S Ram’s upcoming family comedy entertainer, headlined by Sharaf U Dheen and Alan bin Siraj of Vaazha 2 fame, which commenced production earlier this month. Indian Cinema Company also announced a zombie comedy titled Manjeswaram Mafia in 2024, though the project’s current status remains unknown.