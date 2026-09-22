Shine Tom Chacko to lead DANSAF, first look unveiled

Shine Tom Chacko is headlining a new film titled DANSAF. Directed by Haridas, the film takes its title from the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force, a specialised undercover unit of the Kerala Police formed to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse in the state. As per the makers, the film follows a young police officer who employs encounter tactics in his pursuit of justice.
The first look of DANSAF, which carries the tagline, ‘The streets have secrets’, features the actor wearing a cap and looking down as he checks the trigger of a pistol.
With screenplay by Rishi Haridas and Jithin Raj C, the film also stars Unni Lalu, Arun Cherukavil, Joy Mathew, Jaffer Idukki, Jeo Baby, Shanthi Krishna, Jaise Jose, Navas Vallikkunnu, Jeeva Joseph, Chaithra Praveen, Athira Patel and Arathy Viswanath, among others. On the technical front, it has cinematography by Elban Krishna, editing by Shyam Sasidharan and music by Saeed Abbas. DANSAF is produced by Muhammed Shafi under the banner of NVP Creations.
Shine will next be seen in Sajin Gopu and Nikhila Vimal's Dhoomakethu, scheduled to hit theatres on September 25.