Unni Mukundan’s 50th film to mark his directorial debut

Actor-producer Unni Mukundan is set to make his directorial debut with a high-voltage action entertainer, which he will also script and headline. The film, his 50th outing as an actor, will be produced by his banner Unni Mukundan Films (UMF) in association with Panorama Studios, headed by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.
"My 50th film is exceptionally special to me, and stepping into the shoes of a writer and director makes it even more meaningful. I have always harboured a deep passion to tell stories in my own style. I hope audiences across language barriers will embrace this movie," said Unni.
Speaking about their association with Unni, Kumar said, "Unni is a strong pan-Indian actor. Marking his directorial and writing debut with his milestone 50th film adds great value to this partnership. We have immense faith in the film's subject and Unni's creative energy."
Abhishek added, "From Meppadiyan to Marco, Unni has shown a constant willingness to experiment. I have observed his dedication towards his craft. When we discussed this film, there was an effortless creative synergy between us." Further details about its title, extended cast and shooting schedule are expected to be announced soon.
Panorama Studios has backed films including Omkara, Special 26, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Raid and Shaitaan, besides the Hindi remakes of the Drishyam franchise. The production house has also been expanding its presence in Malayalam cinema, recently signing multi-film deals with actors Nivin Pauly and Fahadh Faasil. They are also co-producing Asif Ali’s Tiki Taka.
Unni is next headlining Telugu filmmaker Kranthi Kumar CH's Maa Vande, playing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming biopic.