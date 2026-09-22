Raawadi locks December release date

The upcoming film, described as a comedy, is helmed by debutant Vignesh Vadivel. He previously worked as an assistant to director Abbas A Rahmath in Fight Club (2023), and has also worked in several ad films.



On the technical front, Raawadi includes composer Jen Martin, cinematographer Leon Britto, editor Barath Vikraman, and art director PS Hariharan. SS Lalit Kumar of the Seven Screen Studio is producing the film.