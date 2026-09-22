Raawadi locks December release date

Actor-filmmaker Basil Joseph's Tamil debut as lead in Raawadi, which also marks the sophomore release of Sirai-fame LK Akshay Kumar, is set to get a theatrical release on December 24. The makers previously announced that the film wrapped production this March.
Basil made a cameo appearance in Sivakarthikeyan-Sudha Kongara's Parasakthi early this year. Raawadi also stars John Vijay, Sathyan, Jaffer Sadiq, Noble K James, Arunachaleswaran PA, Shariq Hassan, and Aishwarya Sharma, among others.
The upcoming film, described as a comedy, is helmed by debutant Vignesh Vadivel. He previously worked as an assistant to director Abbas A Rahmath in Fight Club (2023), and has also worked in several ad films.
On the technical front, Raawadi includes composer Jen Martin, cinematographer Leon Britto, editor Barath Vikraman, and art director PS Hariharan. SS Lalit Kumar of the Seven Screen Studio is producing the film.