The Lords' Day adds Chanel Cresswell

Chanel Cresswell, popular for This is England and The Gentlemen, is set to star in the upcoming series led by Damson Idris, The Lords' Day, on Netflix. The British actor's role in the high-stakes political thriller has not yet been disclosed.
Her other popular credits include Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama, Sherwood, and Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards.
Based on a novel by House of Cards writer Michael Dobbs, the series follows British spy Harry Jones (Idris) as he finds himself at the state opening of parliament amid a lockdown. He is forced into the position of saving the nation as the siege escalates and loyalties are tested. The show answers the question of whether Harry can save the day for his nation using his training and skills. If not, he could also turn a traitor.
The six-episode series starring Idris and Cresswell also features Harry Lawtey, Timothy Spall, Arsema Thomas, Sophie Willan, and Gemma Whelan. Scribes Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent are adapting the series from the novel.