Why Daredevil: Born Again will not return after Season 3?

For a series that was once being positioned as a recurring fixture of Marvel's Disney+ slate, the road ahead for Daredevil: Born Again has suddenly become much shorter. The series brought Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock back into the MCU after the character's three-season run on Netflix, while also gradually rebuilding the ensemble around him with returning characters from Marvel's earlier television universe.
The second season expanded that world further, with Krysten Ritter returning as Jessica Jones and Mike Colter as Luke Cage, while the Season 2 finale left Matt Murdock facing a new status quo. Ahead of Season 3, there was also considerable anticipation around the return of more characters from the Netflix era, including Finn Jones' Iron Fist.
However, Daredevil: Born Again will now conclude with its upcoming third season, according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter. The eight-episode season, which has already completed filming and is currently in post-production, is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar in 2027.
The development comes roughly a year after Marvel officially renewed the series for a third season. At the time, the renewal made Daredevil: Born Again the first live-action Marvel Studios series to receive a third-season order. Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum had also spoken about wanting the series to become an annually recurring Disney+ title.
The decision also coincides with a change behind the camera. Showrunner Dario Scardapane, who took charge of the series after its major creative overhaul during the 2023 Hollywood strikes, has departed after Marvel opted not to renew his contract. Reports indicate that his exit comes while Season 3 is still in post-production, with it yet to be confirmed who will oversee the remaining work.
The final season therefore arrives with several major storylines already in place. Season 2 ended with Matt's identity exposed and his circumstances drastically altered, while the return of Jessica Jones and Luke Cage opened the door for a larger Defenders-era reunion. It is being reported that Finn Jones will reprise his role as Danny Rand/Iron Fist in the third season.
Interestingly, Born Again will now have the same three-season lifespan as the original Daredevil series that ran on Netflix from 2015 to 2018. The difference is that the Disney+ revival was initially expected to continue beyond its third instalment, making Season 3's status as the final chapter a change from the longer-term plans previously discussed for the show.