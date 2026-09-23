Anshuman Jha: We need films like Lokah to get to international audience

Anshuman believes that Indian production banners need to start thinking about mounting international projects. He explains, “There is no globally recognised franchise from India, unlike Hollywood which has Spider-Man, Batman, Superman. Internationally, films are mounted with the global audience in mind. With our population of 1.7 billion people, we sometimes think only of our national audience. For Lakadbaggha 2, I am trying to build an international franchise. I know I am a small fish in the pond — so we need that kind of conviction from bigwigs.” The actor-producer recalls watching the Malayalam film Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra, which “took his breath away.” “It has the ability to cut through. We need to think of mounting our films on that scale,” he says, while expressing a great hope for Ramayana: Part 1 to achieve that status on a global level. “It's a great step. Thematically, it's an Indian story. With a universal scale, it has a chance to charm everyone and tell them about our history. Forrest Gump worked worldwide because it was about American history. It's always the local which translates to the universal.”