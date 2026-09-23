Cinema Without Borders: Legacy of Love - La Bola Negra

For Carlos (Milo Quifes), his homosexuality comes in the way of getting the prized membership of a social club in Granada. Sebastian (acting debut of musician Guitarricadelafuente) is forcibly enrolled in the Mussolini-supported fascist forces of the rebels in the Spanish Civil War, only to find himself continuing to hold on to his music and the trumpet while being inexplicably drawn towards a Leftist prisoner of war, Rafael Rodriguez Rapun (Miguel Bernardeau). Alberto (Carlos Gonzslez) , a present-day theatre person, in the process of delving into his own family history, gets to know of a unique legacy passed on to him by his grandfather. And, at the centre of it all is La Bola Negra, the unfinished work of Spanish literary giant Federico Garcia Lorca who was murdered by the rebels for his politics and homosexuality.