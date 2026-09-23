Heggana Muddu looks at relationships through a different lens: Poornachandra Mysore

Talk around Aditi often turns to her father, art director and actor Arun Sagar. “Every day, I make an effort to build my own name. When my father saw the trailer, we did not just exchange simple praise. We had deep, honest talks about acting and how to push my craft further.” On the topic of box office, Poorna stays relaxed. “Acting has been my first love since childhood; it was my own choice. Nobody pulled me from home and pushed me in front of the camera. So when a film does not do well in theatres, who can I blame? It is my choice. Some actors reach the masses quickly; for others, the path takes longer. As for trolls and online comments, ignorance is bliss. If you take every harsh word to heart, you will lose your peace. You understand the space, stay grounded, and move on to your next project.” And who between the two actors brought more drama to the set? Poorna says without mincing words, “Neither of us, the director, Avinash, was the most dramatic of us all on set."