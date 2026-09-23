Manoj Kumar: Cinema should reach common people





National Award-winning director Manoj Kumar is back with his second feature, Premada Oorali, following his critically acclaimed debut, Akshi. Produced by Vanilla Entertainments, Janakamma Productions, and Mukul Gowda Productions, the film stars Rangayana Raghu, Shree Raam, Thapaswini Poonacha, and Ramika Shivu, with music by Sunaad Gowtham, cinematography by Rajkanth SK, and editing by Harshith Prabhu. In a candid conversation Manoj Kumar, ahead of its release on September 25, breaks down his shift from award-winning social realism to grassroots commercial storytelling.



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