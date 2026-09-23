Harish Hiriyur makes his leap from comedy to the mainstream with Chandrahasa

The name Chandrahasa carries a certain nostalgia for Kannada cinema. For generations of cinema lovers, the title recalls the golden era of Dr Rajkumar and the enduring classics associated with the legendary actor. Now, the title is being revisited through a contemporary lens with a new Kannada drama that brings together a largely fresh team of filmmakers and performers.
The film marks the mainstream lead debut of Comedy Khiladigalu fame Harish Hiriyur. Directed by Anand Kalakabandi, who also makes his directorial debut, Chandrahasa is produced by Basanagouda Patil under the Amarashree Combines banner, with Basanna Kamathar serving as a co-producer.
Despite being helmed by a debutant, the film is backed by a team with considerable experience, particularly in theatre. That stage background forms an important part of the film's identity, lending its characters and storytelling a grounded quality.
Best known for his comic performances in Comedy Khiladigalu, Harish has spent years working on stage before making the transition to feature films. Chandrahasa gives him the opportunity to move beyond comedy sketches and take on the responsibility of a film's central character. While humour remains an integral part of his repertoire, the film also allows him to explore the emotional dimensions of friendship and everyday struggles.
According to the makers, who have recently released the film's trailer, Chandrahasa is built around a simple idea: life becomes more memorable when you have a friend named Chandra by your side. The film blends comedy, friendship and emotion against the backdrop of middle-class life, drawing its characters from familiar, everyday experiences rather than larger-than-life situations.
Chayashree Umesh makes her debut as Sridevi, a character with both positive and negative shades. Her performance is informed by her theatre training under renowned theatre personality Mandya Ramesh.
The supporting cast includes Ningraju Mandya, Santosh Keri, Suryakala, Jyothi Mangalore and Kalakappa Talawar. Harish's Comedy Khiladigalu colleagues Huli Karthik and Nawaz have also extended their support to his transition into the mainstream.
On the technical front, Poornachandra composes the music, Chetan Sharma handles cinematography, and V Girish MC Halli takes charge of editing.
With its theatre roots, familiar performers and slice-of-life narrative, Chandrahasa brings together comedy, emotion and friendship while giving Harish Hiriyur his first opportunity to headline a Kannada feature. Produced by Amarashree Combines, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on October 23.