Izhakalkkappuram to release on this date

The story centres on Dr Ananth Sivan (Dinesh Panicker), a Gandhian scholar who strictly follows his principles, and his daughter Karthi (Gautami), a documentary filmmaker who questions his beliefs. As per the makers, rather than glorifying or dismissing Mahatma Gandhi and his ideas, the film takes a critical look at Gandhian ideology and its impact on relationships and society. It also stars Vanchiyoor Praveen Kumar in a pivotal role.