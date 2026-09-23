Izhakalkkappuram to release on this date

Izhakalkkappuram (The Unseen Thread), an upcoming Malayalam psychological chamber drama, is set to hit theatres on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti. Venu Nair has written, directed and produced the film. Set in an ancestral family home, it explores the tensions that arise when ideological convictions intersect with personal relationships.
The story centres on Dr Ananth Sivan (Dinesh Panicker), a Gandhian scholar who strictly follows his principles, and his daughter Karthi (Gautami), a documentary filmmaker who questions his beliefs. As per the makers, rather than glorifying or dismissing Mahatma Gandhi and his ideas, the film takes a critical look at Gandhian ideology and its impact on relationships and society. It also stars Vanchiyoor Praveen Kumar in a pivotal role.
On the technical front, Izhakalkkappuram has cinematography by Pushpan Divakaran and editing by Pradeep Chandran, with Venu himself handling the sound design, background score and music.